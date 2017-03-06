GLOBAL: Heineken Announces Worldwide Partnership For Rugby World Cup 2019

Heineken has announced it will be a Worldwide Partner of the Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held in Japan.
The new agreement with the sport’s governing body, World Rugby, will see Heineken continue as an official partner of rugby’s leading global tournament. The new deal encompasses Rugby World Cup 2019, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 and the World Rugby Awards 2017.
Heineken will continue its popular match traditions across the 12 venue tournament, such as the Heineken Coin Toss and the Heineken Back Stage Stadium Tour. The partnership will also include exclusive pouring rights, LED pitch boarding exposure and tickets giveaways. To celebrate, Heineken has released a short film (https://youtu.be/gKLKj-Dlwu0) that features ambassador and rugby legend Scott Quinnell sharing his Rugby World Cup memories, with a hidden twist