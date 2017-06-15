Googly Fruit Secures First Bricks & Mortar Listing

Googly Fruit, the new children’s snack brand, has secured its first listing at a major physical store chain, and will now be available from Superdrug.

The brand, currently available in Ocado, is looking to put the “fun back into snacking” for children by providing a range of products that are not only healthy and tasty, but place fun and learning at the centre of their brand ethos.

The brand has three ranges – Crunchy Puffs (an alternative to crisps, in the form of air puffed bites), Made Crunchy (made from 100% fruit that has been freeze-dried), and Squeezy Pouches (fruit and veg in pouches). All the products are free from added flavourings and preservatives, and claim to have been carefully formulated so that they’re never too strong, appeal to young pallets, and the size of the individual pieces are ideal for small hands and teeth.

To coincide with the high-street launch, Googly Fruit is launching an in-print PR campaign, aimed at highlighting the brand and helping support Superdrug sales.