Graham’s Dairy To Sponsor Scotland Women’s Hockey Team

Graham’s The Family Dairy has announced that it has become the official sponsor of the Scotland Women’s Hockey team.

As part of the partnership, the Graham’s logo will feature on the Scotland Women’s Hockey team’s skorts, and the dairy will also gift the players a selection of products throughout the year (including the Gold Smooth milk, Protein 22, cheese, quark and cream) to keep the team in peak condition, on and off the pitch.

Carol Graham, Marketing Director at Graham’s The Family Dairy said: “Being healthy and active is hugely important to the Grahams family and, as hockey fans ourselves, we’re delighted to support the Scottish Women’s Hockey team. As a family business, we’re always looking for ways to support local talent and partner with organisations that embody the values of our business, so this is an exciting partnership for us. We wish the team the best of luck in Brussels and look forward to an exciting year ahead!”

David Sweetman, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Hockey, added: “Hockey is such a physically demanding sport, so the health and well-being of our players is so imperative. Dairy forms an important part of the nutritious and balanced diet of the Scotland Women’s Hockey team and we’re excited to work together with Graham’s the Family Dairy to help keep the team in peak condition in 2017!”