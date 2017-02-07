Graham’s Dairy To Continue Sponsorship Of Scottish Ballet

Graham’s The Family Dairy has said it will once again sponsor Scottish Ballet, in the wake of a successful year-long partnership.

To help keep their bodies in peak condition from studio to stage throughout the year, dancers will be gifted products from across Graham’s award-winning range, including milk, yogurt, cheese, quark and cream. They will also enjoy Graham’s newest product, Protein 22, which helps to maintain and grow muscle mass.

Milk that goes into all of Graham’s The Family Dairy’s produce is packed with calcium, vitamins and protein, which are important to everyone. But its natural blend of water, sugar and electrolytes is an excellent combination to help aid recovery after exercise and reset the body for its next burst of activity, making it the perfect post-exercise drink for dancers particularly.

Carol Graham, Marketing Director at Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “We could not be more delighted to announce a second year of health sponsorship with Scottish Ballet. As an active family, with our herd’s welfare at the forefront of everything we do, we understand that good nutrition reaps great results. With 2017 already off to such a jumping start for the Company, complementing the dancers’ training regime with a healthy, protein and calcium rich diet is the perfect way to support them in their biggest, brightest year yet.”