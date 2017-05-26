Graham’s Expands Organic Range, Secures Sainsbury’s Listing

Graham’s The Family Dairy has launched a new milk product which will be listed exclusively at Sainsbury’s stores across the country.

The new Organic Semi-Skimmed milk with Cream at the Top (1L) has been launched following increasing demand for organic milk that is naturally rich in protein, minerals and nutrients, but lower in fat. The non-homogenised milk comes from cows grazed on pastures across Scotland that have no pesticides or fertiliser used on them.

The milk will be listed exclusively in 150 Sainsbury’s stores across England.

Robert Graham, MD of Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “We’re really proud of our Organic Whole Milk with Cream at the Top, so we’re delighted to bring a semi-skimmed version to our customers across England, for those who may be looking for something a little bit lighter for everyday use. Not only are they nutritious, our Organic milks have a tasty layer of cream at the top and make a delicious alternative to other milks for families looking to benefit from organic produce.”