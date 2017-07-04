Green Giant Teams Up With ‘Despicable Me 3’

The Green Giant canned vegetables brand has linked up with Illumination and Universal Pictures’ new film, ‘Despicable Me 3’.

From July through August, Green Giant’s top-selling multipacks will feature bespoke wraps with characters from the movie as well as one of four unique sticker designs free in pack. The limited-edition range will be supported in-store and via wider multi-channel promotions, positioned to tap into kids’ culture and boost traffic to aisle. The targeted in-store activity aims to drive both awareness of campaign and traffic to aisle.

The brand said the “family-centric link-up” is designed to boost retail sales through AWOP and frequency of purchase. It added that its programme of summertime activity will allow it to continue to drive relevance of canned vegetables for today’s modern consumer and, in particular, families looking for healthy convenience.