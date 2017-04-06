GSK Introduces Larger Poligrip Format

GlaxoSmithKline has introduced a new, larger pack size for Poligrip, the world’s leading denture brand.

The 70g format (RRP £3.99) of Poligrip’s Flavour Free Fixative Cream is the number one SKU in Central and Eastern Europe, and has been launched in the UK following its success in Spain. It will be available to the grocery and pharmacy channel, and is expected to drive incremental sales on top of the existing 40g pack size in the UK.

With 10 million people in the UK having false teeth, and the majority of these wearing dentures, Poligrip said it has identified a huge opportunity to encourage trade up and drive brand loyalty in the category. Shivani Uppal, Senior Brand Manager, comments: “Our latest launch aims to continue the success of Poligrip Flavour Free with a larger format to help those with dentures to enjoy the benefits of the product with the convenience of a larger quantity for people that require more frequent application.”

The launch will be supported by a targeted direct mailer and coupon to educate consumers about the brand and the availability of the new product.