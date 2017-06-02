GSK Unveils New Sensodyne Formulation, Campaign

GSK has introduced its latest formulation for Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste, which is engineered to provide fast relief from sensitivity pain.

The revamped Sensodyne Rapid Relief, which features new ingredients and a new pack design, is now available in stores across the UK. Sensodyne Rapid Relief will be available in both Original and Whitening varieties (RSP £4.49) to reflect its premium benefits and advanced positioning within the Sensodyne range.

The launch will be supported by a £4.2m media investment and shopper marketing plan which will go live from the beginning of July. The ‘Face up to sensitivity pain fast’ campaign, which focuses on the various triggers of tooth sensitivity, will include TV, OOH, cinema and digital ads. The campaign will also feature the first YouTube masthead in the UK advertising Sensodyne, which will go live on 4 July and will reach an estimated 50 to 60 million users.

It will also include the brand’s first-ever in-store experiential activity, which encourages consumers to take the ‘chill test’ with iced, chilled water and look into a digital screen to see if they pull one of the ‘faces of sensitivity’. To complete the activity, there is a touch screen tooth game simulating how tooth sensitivity is triggered with shoppers receiving a coupon to redeem in store on their next visit.

Olivia Shishmanian, Sensodyne Brand Manager at GSK, commented: “Sensodyne has recently become a £100m brand in the UK and is also worth £1bn globally, therefore we’re thrilled to be continuing this success with the launch of new and improved Sensodyne Rapid Relief into our advanced range – our fastest acting sensitivity toothpaste yet.”