Gü Serves Up New ‘Mousse Fusions’

The brand has launched a new desserts range called ‘Mousse Fusions’, which aims at elevating the mousse segment of the chilled dessert category.

Th range offers “one twisted flavour in two sumptuous sensations with a Gü gourmet twist”, and currently features three variants – Sumptuous Chocolate & Toffee Mousse, paired with a Silky Chocolate Crème; Luscious Mango Mousse with a Punchy Mango & Passionfruit Coulis; and Smashed Strawberry Bubble Mousse, topped with a Strawberry & Tangy Compote with hint of Balsamic (all RRP £1.80). It is currently exclusively available from Tesco, and will roll out to other major retailers from mid-July.

The new range features stacked spherical packaging that includes an inviting window highlighting the product. The launch will be support with a multi-million-pound marketing campaign, including digital and social channels from August, and advertising this Autumn.

Chris Heyn, Gü Marketing Director, noted: “The current chilled mousse segment is often characterised by kiddie products, but extensive research has identified a desire for an adult premium permissible dessert. Gü will solve the consumer trade off between choosing a lighter healthier choice with a lack luster flavour, and a richer fuller indulgent dessert with our new Gü Mousse Fusions.”