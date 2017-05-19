Häagen-Dazs Launches Landmark UK Brand Reset

Häagen-Dazs has announced a major brand reset in the UK, aimed at bringing a new generation of shoppers on board as part of a wider portfolio update.

The revamp will feature distinctive new packaging and formats, a new experientially focused marketing programme, and a new lifestyle led campaign – all supported by a £5m marketing programme.

The new range was created by a series of global artists commissioned to translate consumer descriptions of each flavour SKU into colours and shapes producing striking, modern designs, each unique to its own taste interpretations. Each pack also features an updated logo with a more modern and ownable signature burgundy brand colour. Accents of Häagen-Dazs’s burgundy is also woven throughout the updated packaging, which is being implemented across the full Häagen-Dazs range of pints, stick bars and mini cups collections across the UK trade.

The makeover, which is centred around ‘everyday luxury moments’, is positioned to broaden the appeal of the brand. Kicking off this new direction will be a multi-sensory luxury ice cream experience curated with culinary innovators, Bompas & Parr, and focusing on the sensorial delights of ice cream. This new stance will also be amplified through a full scale above the line campaign, ‘Everyday Made Extraordinary’, launching in summer demonstrating how Häagen-Dazs elevates a recognisable, everyday moment into the extraordinary.

Richard Williams, marketing director for General Mills Northern Europe which is responsible for the Häagen-Dazs brand, said: “We are excited to unveil Häagen-Dazs’s new look, which is part of an exciting new era for this much-loved ice cream brand and signals our ambitions to expand our foothold within the UK market. This year we have already had significant success in expanding the formats available in our portfolio and the rebrand is the next natural step to ensure Häagen-Dazs is truly on-trend and competitive.”