Häagen-Dazs Launches Mini-Cups Line

Häagen-Dazs is launching a mini-cups collection in the UK, with an industry-first ‘flavour approach’ to the range.

The mini-cup range offers the Caramel Collection (Dulce de Leche, Speculoos Caramel Biscuit & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Pralines & Cream), the Fruit Collection (Mango & Raspberry, Summer Berries & Cream, Strawberries & Cream, and Blueberries & Cream), and an updated Vanilla Collection. It also includes the first sorbet launch by the brand in the UK – Mango, and Raspberry – under the Sorbet Collection. All of the four new and rebranded collections includes four mini-cups and an RRP of £4.

Already one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands of 2016, the extension of the mini-cups range is a strategic move from brand owner General Mills. The new format taps into consumer demand for packs that offer variety around one flavour camp, as well as providing an easy option for consumers wanting to discover new flavours. Additionally, the mini-cup format is an ideal and convenient option for those in single-person households or those with less freezer storage available.

Arjoon Bose, UK and Northern Europe Marketing Lead for Häagen-Dazs, said: “We took inspiration from our French business where the comparable mini-cups range is extremely successful and almost as big as the tubs business there. This is credited to the fact that they target a different consumer need and the shopper occasion of ‘experience openers’. We handpicked the flavour camps and specific variants within each collection with a UK consumer lens and also introduced our exciting range of sorbets to drive a lighter ‘refreshment’ option for summer.”