Häagen Dazs Launches Stick Bars Into Grocery Retail

General Mills is expanding the reach of its Häagen-Dazs luxury ice cream brand, introducing the latter’s ice cream bars into the UK grocery retail channel nationwide.

The three-strong range – Salted Caramel, White & Almond, and Vanilla Caramel Almond (70gx3/ RRP £3.49) – answers growing consumer demand for convenient take-home, handheld snacks. The ice cream sticks bars benefit from an emphasis on quality within both the chocolate coating as well as the ice cream inside.

Richard Williams, Marketing Director of General Mills UK, said: “The launch of a handheld stick format was a natural next step for the Häagen-Dazs brand and has disrupted the market, opening up a new super-premium category within ice cream. We decided to make the product exclusively available in convenience initially, in order to gauge the market and gain customer feedback. Following a positive first-stage launch, we are now in a position to ensure strong traction in grocery retail.”

Haagen Dazs was one of the fastest growing ice cream brand of 2016 (both in value and unit sales), with value growth of +11.8%, outpacing the Luxury Ice Cream category (+4.1%) growing three times faster, as well as growing four and a half times faster than total Ice Cream (+2.6%).