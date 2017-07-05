Häagen-Dazs Unveils Campaign To Promote Wimbledon Flavour

The Häagen-Dazs brand has launched a new summer campaign to promote a new flavour, which is linked to the Wimbledon Championships.

The new Strawberries and Cream variant (500ml/ RRP £4.00) is made using real strawberries and cream, and will feature limited-edition Wimbledon packaging.

The launch is being supported by a bespoke tennis summer campaign including TV support. As part of the campaign, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov surprised fans by serving up some of the ice cream at the Morrisons store in Wimbledon, whilst posing for photos and autographs.

Dimitrov noted: “Nothing says Wimbledon like strawberries and cream, and nothing says summer like Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Putting the two together is a genius flavour combination and my favourite treat over Wimbledon”.