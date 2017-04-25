Hampstead Tea Extends Herbal Range With New Lines

The Hampstead Tea brand has added two new varieties of herbal tea to its existing range, tapping into the growing trend for herbal infusions.

The new variants – Honeybush & Vanilla, and Lavender & Valeria (RRP £2.49 per pack) – will join its existing five speciality offerings. The range will be retailing through select independent health food stores and delis and will also soon be available online at www.hampsteadtea.com.

The new additions are positioned to build on the brand’s existing success within the sector, with the more adventurous and unique combinations expected to appeal to millennials. Kiran Tawadey, founder of Hampstead Tea, said: “With fruit and herbal teas accounting for almost a third of the hot beverage market these herbals have caused a real stir at Hampstead head office! They taste great and we have carefully paired teas to offer tea lovers a fun experience with funky combinations.”

Where possible, Hampstead Tea uses only biodynamic herbs and spices grown across the world. Biodynamic teas are grown with the greatest respect for the surrounding ecosystem.