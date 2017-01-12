Helios Ingredients To Launch ‘PURO’ Own Label Range

Helios Ingredients, a London-based natural food ingredients supplier, is preparing to launch a new own label range called ‘PURO’.

The range will launch with the introduction of the first product – Single Origin Organic Virgin Coconut Oil – at IFE (The International Food & Drink Event) in London in March 2017 (stand #N1500).

Adriana Arias, Helios Ingredients’ Business Development Manager, said: “Our company is vertically integrated, (we produce, pack and distribute), which makes PURO Organic Virgin Coconut Oil 100% traceable and 100% natural. It is extracted by cold pressing organic coconut flesh from coconuts that have not been picked by little monkeys! And it is not chemically refined, bleached or deodorised. As well as a healthier oil substitute in cooking, PURO Organic Virgin Coconut oil can be used straight from the jar to nourish hair, skin, nails and in many more cosmetic uses.”

Helios is a family-run business that was established in the UK in 2006, although the company, whose origins can be traced way back to 1895, has been supplying coconut products in Europe for generations.