Heroes Drinks Company Secures Asda Listing

Heroes Drinks Company, a spirit-producing social enterprise which supports the armed forces, has secured a listing with Asda, its largest-ever listing with a national supermarket.

The deal will see Asda stock its premium British wheat grain vodka in 350 stores. Heroes Drink Company is pledging to donate a minimum of 20% of all profits to UK Armed Forces’ causes.

Chris Gillan, founder and military veteran, of Heroes Drinks Company, said: “The opportunity afforded to Heroes Drinks by Asda is simply incredible and I am grateful for their overwhelming support. The scale of opportunity has enabled Heroes Drinks to launch a super-premium vodka at an incredible price and the significant increase in sales will not only fast-track our ambitions of employing disadvantaged veterans nationwide but also greatly increase our financial support to our partnering charities.”

In 2015, Heroes Drinks Company became the first non-profit organisation in the alcohol sector and is founded on the mission of supporting the UK armed forces family and providing work placement programmes for former servicemen and women who have struggled with the transition to civilian life.

Having established a relationship with Social Investment Scotland (SIS), the team participated in the first Asda Social Enterprise Supplier Development Academy. Heroes Drinks also received access to a £100,000 loan from the Asda Community Capital scheme as well as a further £150,000 of finance from SIS.