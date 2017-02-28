House Of Jacob Serves Up ‘Pigcakes’ For Shrove Tuesday

House of Jacob, the Oxford-based restaurant group, is looking to jazz up Pancake Day by offering an alternative to the usual flour and egg mix – ‘Pigcakes’.

A Shrove Tuesday classic made entirely of meat, the ‘Pigcakes’ consist of 5 different cuts of pork, including belly, cheek and shoulder. All day today (28 February), the group’s four restaurants will serve up a ‘classic American’ style meat stack, as well as a refined ‘brisket ballotine’. Both will be served with chunky ‘slaw and veal jus’ as an alternative to the standard lemon and sugar.

The Pigcakes were created by Executive Head Chef, Chris Kennedy, who noted: “Pancake Day was originally about ‘pigging out’ before Lent, so we decided to update the boring batter mix and hero our organic pigs by creating an all-meat alternative. We’re passionate about local, quality produce and wanted to offer our loyal customers something a bit different this year.”

The ‘Pigcakes’ cost £8.50 with the option to add a fried egg for £1, and are recommended to be enjoyed with their famous Spicy Bloody Mary.