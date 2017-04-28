INDIA: Country Is One Of The World’s Fastest Growing Chocolate Markets – Mintel

While the global chocolate confectionery market posts slow growth, new research from Mintel finds that India is bucking the trend and is now one of the world’s fastest growing chocolate confectionery markets.

Retail sales of chocolate confectionery in India grew by 13% year-on-year in 2016, making it one of the only two markets to see such growth last year (the other being Poland with 2% growth). Sales in the US, UK, Germany and France were flat during the year, while sales fell in Russia (-2%), Brazil (-6%), and China (-6%).

Data from Mintel also reveals India’s chocolate confectionery market has had a strong CAGR of 19.9%, in retail market value, between 2011 and 2015. It also expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2016 to 2020. In volume terms, India consumed 228 thousand tonnes worth of chocolate in 2016.

Marcia Mogelonsky, Director of Insight, Mintel Food and Drink, said: “Chocolate confectionery had an uneven year in 2016. Volume sales in developed markets remained flat, while the picture was a bit brighter in emerging markets, like India, where sales generally fared better. Our research indicates that consumers in India believe chocolate to be beneficial and convenient – seemingly the key reasons behind the growth of the country’s chocolate confectionery market both in value and volume.”

According to a consumer study by Mintel, 42% of Indian consumers have eaten sweet or sugary snacks (other than biscuits) like chocolates and cakes in the past three months, rising to 53% of consumers aged 18 to 24. It also found that 43% of Indians consume sweet or sugary snacks like chocolate and cake between lunch and dinner, with 53% of Indian consumers reporting that they tend to snack in between meals because they get hungry.