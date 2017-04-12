innocent Launches ‘Super Juice’ Range

The innocent brand has launched a new ‘Super Juice’ range, aimed at people looking for more ‘health’ from their drinks.



The range features fruit & veg juice boosted with vitamins (C, E, B1, B2, B3, B6). It currently offers three flavours – Wonder Green with Apple, Pear and Cucumber boosted with a hint of Ginger and Vitamins; Super Juice with Raspberry & Cherries boosted with Goji Berries and Vitamins; Super Juice with Oranges and Blood Oranges boosted with Acerola Cherries and Vitamins – in 360ml (RRP £1.79) and 750ml (RRP £2.99) formats.

James Waugh, UK Juice Market Manager at innocent, said: “We’re really excited to be expanding our range to give consumers a new juice with functional health benefits. We’ve made Super Juice to offer drinkers a tasty and nutritious pick me up from a brand they know and love. They are a delicious blend of pure, pressed fruit boosted with vitamins that help fight fatigue. We believe our new Super Juices will ignite growth in the Juice category.”