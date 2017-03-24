Innovative Bites Unwraps Exclusive New ‘Trolli Treats’

Innovative Bites, one of the UK’s leading suppliers and manufacturers of sweets and snacks, has introduced an exclusive range of Trolli products available for the very first time in the UK.

The range incorporates eight SKUs – such as extra sour ‘DinoRex’ dinosaurs, creamy ‘Milky Cows’, sour ‘Glow Worms’, fruity ‘Super Brains’, and marshmallow ‘Blobs’ – in 175g and 200g bags (RRP £1.49).

Seasonal Halloween options are also available to retailers in the shape of Trolli’s liquid-filled 3-D marshmallow eyeballs and strawberry & cream flavoured Dracula teeth, complete with blood stained fangs.

Vishal Madhu, founder and owner of Innovative Bites, commented: “As we continue to reinforce our position as the UK’s largest supplier of confectionery and American goods, we are delighted to secure another exclusive partnership and to bring Trolli’s mouthwatering and unique gum creations to the UK. Trolli is hugely successful in Europe and throughout America thanks to the brand’s flair for trends and technical know-how. We are looking forward to replicating its success here in the UK for our customers.”

Innovative Bites is home to many of the world’s favourite sweets and snacks, providing both branded and own label products to many retailers across the UK.