Jack Daniel’s Enters UK Cider Market

Bacardi Brown-Forman Brands has expanded upon the core range of its Jack Daniel’s brand, with the launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Cider.

The 5.5% ABV drink (RRP £2.29) combines a crisp apple cider blended with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and is best enjoy chilled, straight from the bottle. It is currently available from Londis, and will be available in Morrisons and Asda from May.

The premium cider will be available to consumers in the UK ahead of a global launch. Charlotte Ashburner, Head of Marketing at Brown Forman said: “We’re excited to launch Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Cider here in the UK. There is a great appetite for cider amongst UK consumers, and the launch gives people a new way to enjoy Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, that has all the bold attitude of Jack, but with the ease and refreshment of a premium cider.”