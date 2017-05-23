Jacob’s Airs New Cracker Crisps Ad

Pladis has launched a new TV advert for its Jacob’s Cracker Crisps sharing baked snacks range.

The new ad, which went live earlier this month, dramatises the unique Cracker Crisp product. It heroes the Jacob’s Cracker Crisps Sour Cream and Chive flavour, and introduces the new limited edition Mature Cheddar Ploughman’s and Roast Chicken, Thyme & Lemon flavours.

The new ad is being aired during peak TV viewing slots during May, including Coronation Street on ITV and Family Guy on ITV2.

Steve Monk, Marketing Lead, Savoury at pladis UK&I, said: “We’ve had a great response to Jacob’s Cracker Crisps since its successful launch, outperforming its competitors. Our new advertising drives the very clear product message of combining the crunch of a cracker with the favour of a crisp with an engaging story of a couple’s families meeting for the first time, that many of us will identify with!”