JAZZ Apple Concludes Successful Summer Sampling Campaign

The JAZZ Apple brand has concluded a summer sampling campaign, which saw it unveil a brand refresh. JAZZ apples, first developed in New Zealand through a natural cross between the Royal Gala and Braeburn, are the joint fastest growing apple variety in the UK.

The two events – BodyPower Expo in May and the BBC Good Food Show in late June – coincided with a visit to the Barming Blues football tournament in Kent to sample apples after the club was awarded a JAZZ Apple Foundation award. The three events saw the brand reach over 200,000 consumers and sell over 30,000 apples, 6,000 recipe cards and 2,000 apple slicers.

The campaign followed the introduction of new branding and design to help reinforce its premium proposition, core message and target new consumers. The new design has been rolled out in stores, across all promotional material and digital channels including its new website.

In the UK, JAZZ recently overtook Golden Delicious becoming the 6th most popular variety with over 125,000,000 consumed in 2016 alone. The varietal is available in the leading UK supermarkets and wholesale markets.