JimJams Secures New Sainsbury’s Listing

JimJams Chocolate Spreads, the healthier chocolate spread company, has secured a new listing with Sainsbury’s. The new deal will see the JimJams range being stocked at 363 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK from 4 June.

Since its launch in 2014, the brand has gained listings in 530 Tesco’s, 360 Morrisons, 200 Holland & Barrett stores, Ocado, Wholefoods Market, all northwest Booths stores, and Dobbies Garden Centre.

The latest listing comes after it reformulated its preserves to offer consumers a full range of great-tasting, 100% Fruit, No Added Sugar conserves. The range contains half the final sugars (naturally occurring) of regular jam.

Kevin Bath, founder of JimJams, said: “This year, we will continue to raise shoppers’ awareness of the brand with marketing and PR activity to keep consumers buying from the range. We’ve got a fantastic base of loyal customers, who are buying JimJams over and over again.”

Bath said the brand is now looking to expand into the convenience channel, and achieve distribution in speciality and fine food stores. He added: “We are also looking to gain listings in other major multiples, and will be making plans to enter the foodservice market, too”.