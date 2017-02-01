Kallo Launches New Campaign To Push On-The-Go Snacking

Wessanen UK has launched a new campaign to further establish its Kallo brand in the snacking-on-the-go category.

The join mobile advertising and office sampling drive will target around 400,000 commuters across London, with a mobile ad being triggered when consumers are in close range to convenience stores in and around the major rail stations that stock Kallo snacking lines. Using GPS tracking, 3G/4G and train line and station wi-fi signals, the campaign will enable Kallo to detect the location of commuters and target those with a keen interest in healthy eating.

Under the brand’s ‘Delightfully Nonsense-Free’ tagline, a 25-second video pops up on the users’ phone highlighting the ‘simple’ philosophy of the Kallo brand and the uncomplicated ingredients in its chocolate rice cakes. Users are encouraged to join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #SavourSimple.

Kallo is also taking 50,000 of its chocolate portion packs to offices across London, with the locations chosen having a large number of ABC1 women in their workforce aged over 35+ – a key target demographic for the brand.

Gill Green, Marketing Director at Wessanen UK, commented: “On-the-go snacking is a key area we’re looking to tap into with Kallo this year. Our rice cakes and thins offer a flavoursome, alternative to the calorie-laden snacks many typically consume on the move. We’ve got strong distribution in the major supermarkets and are looking to maintain this, whilst creating opportunities to increase our reach in convenience and impulse channels.”

Kallo is working with agencies Exposure Digital, Electric Glue and Gems At Work to deliver all elements of the integrated campaign.