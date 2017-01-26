Kellogg Offers Limited Edition Packs For Chinese New Year

Kellogg’s has revamped its pack design to celebrate this year’s Chinese New Year, with its Cornelius icon undergoing an oriental make-over for a range of limited edition Kellogg’s Corn Flakes packs.

Kellogg’s is offering the chance for cereal lovers up and down the country to win one of just 50 special packs that will be unavailable for purchase in stores. To win one of these boxes, consumers have been invited to create their very own ‘zhezhi’ cockerel and share their efforts online.

The zhezhi challenge – the Chinese art of paper folding – encourages fans to share their origami rooster on the competition post on Kellogg’s Official UK Facebook #myperfectbowl.

Chinese New Year takes place on 28 January.