Kellogg’s Kicks Off New Year With £10m Ad Campaign

Kellogg’s has launched a nine-month TV and social media led marketing campaign, on which it will spend £10m.

The campaign will feature real fans from across the UK, who will share their perfect bowls of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. The campaign marks a new, more contemporary direction for the brand, as the content is shot in a documentary style format, featuring real families and friends across the UK.

The ads are being supported by a digital and social campaign, to encourage a nationwide debate on what makes the ‘perfect bowl’ of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. Fans can use the hashtag #MyPerfectBowl to join the debate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gareth Maguire, marketing director Kellogg UK & Ireland, said: “Everyone has their own way to enjoy Corn Flakes and that’s what we’re tapping into with this campaign. We’ve seen a change in what people eat for breakfast but cereal remains the number one choice in the UK. And we know from our research that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are the nation’s most loved cereal brand. So with this campaign we hope to further strengthen this relationship between consumers and our brands.”