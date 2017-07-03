Kerry Foods Airs New £5m Richmond TV Campaign

Kerry Foods is bringing its Richmond sausage brand back to UK TV screens this summer, in a new £5m campaign to celebrate its status as the nation’s favourite sausage.

The new advert puts a local hero at the heart of its story to demonstrate what it is like to be the ‘nation’s favourite’. The ads will go live today (3 July), and form part of a heavyweight campaign for the brand, which includes radio, sampling, digital and in-store activity.

The new campaign is being unveiled in line with the re-launch of the brand, which includes a packaging re-design to modernise and enhance its quality credentials to shoppers.

Dawn Spencer, Marketing Manager for Richmond, said: “Richmond sausages have been loved by families for more than a century when the brand launched with its original Irish recipe. Since then, Richmond has proudly become the nation’s favourite sausage brand, selling 2.3 packs every second. We wanted to illustrate and celebrate the love that shoppers have for this family favourite, and our humble hero Jim characterises this perfectly throughout his journey home”.