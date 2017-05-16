Kerry Foods Relaunches Richmond, Perfect Bake Ranges

Kerry Foods is set to relaunch its Richmond sausage brand, with a new design aimed at modernising and showcasing the brand’s quality credentials. The company’s ‘Perfect Bake’ range will also roll out with a new name and new look and feel.

The new look will feature illustrations of rolling hills (synonymous with the Irish country side) in a “contemporary and fresh” design. The products will also feature new paper-like packaging film, to give a more natural and higher quality feel.

The relaunch will roll out across the entire fresh range following a teaser campaign in stores at the end of May, and across the frozen range from August, with eye-catching shelf ready packaging to highlight the new look.

Meanwhile, the Perfect Bake range is being rebranded to ‘Oven Ready’ to help educate consumers of its key benefit – a unique oven-ready griddle tray which allows consumers to cook without the fuss and mess usually associated with cooking sausages, whilst not allowing them to cook in their own fat. The ‘Oven Ready’ outer packaging will also feature photography with meal inspiration for shoppers to complete the new look.

Rolling out from 3 June, the new packaging will be available in grocery, convenience and wholesale. It will be supported by a £5m marketing campaign – its biggest-ever – which will include TV, Radio, sampling, digital and in-store activity.

Sarah Davies, Senior Brand Manager for Richmond commented: “This is the brand’s biggest investment in years and we are certain that the rebrand will be a hit with shoppers. The new packaging design and high-quality feel has tested extremely well with consumers.”

Currently worth £119m, Richmond sausages are the nation’s favourite sausage brand, selling 2.3 packs every second.