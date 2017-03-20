Kerry Foods Stokes The Fire With Exciting New NPD

Kerry Foods is tapping into the growing food-to-go market with the launch of a new format for its Fire & Smoke Chicken Chunks line. With the meat snacking category growing at +13% and the UK food-to-go market worth £16.1bn, Kerry said this is an ideal time to launch the new format.

The new 50g snacking pots – in Fire Grilled, and Sweet Heat variants – contain fire-grilled chunks of 100% smoked chicken breast, making them perfect as a snack or as part of a meal deal. The new format joins the existing 60g pots, which include Smokin’ BBQ, Fire Grilled and Sweet Heat.

Lauren Innes, Fire & Smoke Brand Manager at Kerry Foods, comments: “Following the popularity of the Fire & Smoke Chicken Chunks 60g range, we wanted to offer retailers a format which would be suitable as an inclusion in meal deals. The new 50g format helps to offer another way to tap into the growing ‘Food to Go’ market through a tasty and protein-rich solution. The Chicken Chunks are the perfect pick me up for busy, active people looking for a satisfying, yet balanced snacking option.”

The new format is predominantly aimed at Millennials looking for bold tastes and mouth-watering flavours. The launch will be supported by an integrated digital, experiential and in-store activation campaign, targeted to engage with the brand’s Millennial audience.