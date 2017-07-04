Kerry Foods Ties Up With ‘The Emoji Movie’

Kerry Foods has joined forces with Sony Pictures Consumer Marketing for a new on-pack promotion to support the release of the upcoming film The Emoji Movie (on screens 4 August).

Featuring across the Kerry Foods kids’ dairy portfolio including Yollies, Cheestrings and Scoffies, the promotion is part of a wider £1m integrated marketing campaign which will also include TV, shopper activation and digital support. The on-pack promotion will be live in-store across grocery and impulse channels from 10 July for 10 weeks.

Victoria Southern, GB Marketing Director at Kerry Foods, commented: “Following successes from previous partnerships, which saw Cheestrings value sales grow by +12% and penetration increase by +5%, we are confident that the mass appeal of The Emoji Movie will mean promotional packs are just as popular with parents looking for an exciting and nutritious snack for kids. We are once again driving engagement within the category with eye-catching packaging that we know will have real traction and appeal with parents who buy Cheestrings, Scoffies and Yollies frequently, as well as attracting new fans to the dairy portfolio”.