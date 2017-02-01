Kettle Adds Lighter Variants To ‘Bites’ Range

The Kettle brand has expanded its ‘Bites’ range with the addition of lighter snacking options, aiming to capitalise on the post-Christmas diet season.

The new variants include – Sea Salt & Mixed Peppercorns Wholegrain Waves (22g/ RRP 70p), and Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Wholegrain Waves (5x22g multi-pack/ RRP £1.89).

Launched at the beginning of 2016, KETTLE Bites are baked wholegrain and lentil snacks that have less than 100 calories per bag, or less than 50% less fat than standard crisps. The brand is already worth over £4m at RSV.