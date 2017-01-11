Kikkoman Airs New Campaign

The Kikkoman soy sauce brand has relaunched a new campaign ahead of the key Chinese New Year period. The timing coincides with the healthy-eating season to position Kikkoman as a fat free condiment for post-Christmas diets.

The ‘Cook It Up With Kikkoman’ commercial will air on TV and online video, and features its Tamari Gluten-Free Soy Sauce on the end frame for the first time, reflecting growth in demand for gluten-free options. The ad began airing from 9 January and will run for 7 weeks, aiming to reach an average of 18.8m ABC1 adults on TV and 2.1m via OLV.

The priority TV channels include ITV, Channel 4, Sky 1, Sky Living and Sky Atlantic and spots are scheduled for programmes with high audience reach such as Food Unwrapped, Coronation Street and Sunday Brunch. The multichannel network will then allow access to key stations and programming which have a high affinity with the Kikkoman brand such as Good Food Channel and The Food Network and will drive frequency across the campaign. Premium websites such as The Times, Vevo, The Guardian and Yahoo are targeted through the Videology network to drive viewing rates.

Price promotions in the multiples will take place in January and February to maximise ROI.

Bing-yu Lee, Manager at Kikkoman UK, said: “Following the success of previous campaigns we decided on a re-run of this commercial, timed when consumers are actively looking for fat-free sauces like Kikkoman to enhance the flavour of everyday foods. The addition of Tamari Gluten-free Soy Sauce gives consumers a wheat-free alternative to satisfy the growing appeal of ‘Free from’ foods. Our TV campaign firmly puts the spotlight on Kikkoman ahead of Chinese New Year which is an important date in our promotional calendar.”

Kikkoman Tamari Gluten-Free Soy Sauce is the fastest growing soy sauce SKU, up 20.1% by value and 24.4% by unit sales.