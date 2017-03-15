Knorr Taps Into ‘Foodstagrammers’ For Charity Initiative

Knorr has announced the launch of new social campaign – Donate Your Plate – which aims to raise awareness of food poverty in the UK and give more people in need access to nutritious flavoursome meals.

The charitable initiative sees Knorr tapping into the growing “Foodstagramming” trend by encouraging the public to donate their plate by turning a food picture black and white using #FlavourForAll. In return, Knorr will donate 80p for every post to anti-poverty charity, The Trussell Trust, which runs a network of 428 foodbanks which distributed 1.1 million three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between 2015-16.

Donate Your Plate forms part of Knorr’s Flavour For All project, which aims to raise awareness of food poverty in the UK to give more people access to nutritious flavoursome meals by 2020.

Vanni Cataldi, Knorr UK Marketing Manager, comments: “People’s Instagram feeds are filled with the same images – it’s easy to spot the reoccurring themes; holiday snaps, selfies and colourful plates of food! We saw an opportunity to tap into this existing trend, switching people’s attention from food, to those that are food insecure – helping to bring about positive change in people’s lives.”

To find out more about Donate Your Plate and Knorr’s Flavour For All project, visit: http://www.knorr.co.uk/Flavourforall