KURO Gin Marks UK Launch

KURO, a London Dry Gin which captures the essence of the Japanese Alps, has officially launched to the UK hospitality industry at Imbibe Live 2017.

The first batch of the 43% ABV gin will be bottled on 5 July in small batches of 3,000 70cl bottles (RRP £38). The gin will be stocked by Impossible Manchester and Masters of Malt, and available via the company’s own website, www.kurogin.co.uk. Additional bars, restaurants, and on and off retailers will be confirmed in the coming months.

Created by Craig Fell and John Thomson, the London Dry Gin was born out of a skiing trip in the Hakuba Valley region of Japan. Crafted at the renowned Langley Distillery, KURO Gin is distilled in a 300 litre copper still in collaboration with Langley’s master distiller, Rob Dorsett.

Craig Fell, MD at Kuro, noted: “This is something completely different in the world of gin, and I hope to have captured the experience of the Hakuba Valley alpine slopes in every serve of KURO … The thrill of the slopes, beauty of surroundings, and overall sensory experience has been contained in each of the 12 botanicals, namely the three lead ingredients, silver birch bark, spruce needles and bamboo activated charcoal, which make-up KURO’s core identity as an earthy, aromatic Japanese take on a London Dry Gin, which brings an intriguing alpine freshness to a classic spirit.”