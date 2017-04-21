Lactalis Nestlé Introduces New Aero Mousse

Lactalis Nestlé has recently launched Aero Heavenly, a mousse aimed at boosting the chilled desserts category.

Aimed at adults, Aero Heavenly combines fluffy mousse, swirls of caramel sauce and chopped nuts. It is available in two flavours – Milk Chocolate, and Salted Caramel – in 170g pots (RRP £1.79).

The range became available at Asda stores at the end of March, and will roll out to more multiples throughout the spring.

Francois Boulard, Senior Brand Manager at Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy, explains: “The evening sharing occasion is becoming hugely popular as more consumers look to treat themselves after dinner … There is a clear gap in the market for a new and exciting treat for the evening occasion – one which we aim to fill with Aero Heavenly.”