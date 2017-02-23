LDH Overhauls ‘Cook Italian’ Brand

LDH (La Doria) has revamped its ‘Cook Italian’ range, introducing a new name, identity, and look.

The range of tinned tomatoes, pasta, passata, cheese and pizza kits is now called ‘Cook Italia’, which the company said further delivers on the authenticity consumers now demand.

Additionally, brand design consultancy Brandon has created a new contemporary design for the range, which elevates the quality cues of the product, while ensuring it can still be easily found on-shelf.

Debbie Thomassen, Marketing Manager of Cook Italia, commented: “We’re excited to be re-launching with a whole new design and a new name. The name change is a subtle but important one which consumers have already told us they love and understand. The new brand really emphasizes our Italian provenance and the family of companies who make our delicious and authentic products.”

Richard Taylor, Managing Director at Brandon, added: “The challenge LDH (La Doria) was facing with Cook Italia is exactly the type of brief we love solving and one that’s becoming more and more common. The recent category refreshes from the major multiples, in their drive for a simpler shopping experience, are putting added pressure on those brands in the middle which have to now find their role in a consumers’ lives.

“Working with brave brands like Cook Italia, which are willing to challenge the status quo and stand out with a refreshing new identity, is what gets us up in the morning. We hope that the new image we’ve created together will help LDH (La Doria’s) authentic Italian brand to grow by helping consumers choose the products they’re after to make a deliciously easy meal to delight their families.”