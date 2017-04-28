Linwoods Launches Hemp Protein+ Range

Linwoods, the UK’s leading producers of healthy super foods, has launched a new range of natural plant protein blends, called Hemp Protein+.

The blends offer a natural source of protein, and are available in three variants – Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Cocoa and Beetroot Powder; Flaxseed, Bio Cultures, Vitamin D and Co-enzyme Q10; and Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Broccoli and Spinach Powder – in 360g packs (£16.99) from the Linwoods website, Holland and Barrett online, and a number of independent health food stores.

The blends contain 15g-16g of protein in a 30g serving, and are gluten, dairy and GMO free. The ingredients in Linwoods Hemp Protein+ range are all natural and have no added sugar, as well as being high in Omega 3 ALA, packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Using a plant-based protein such as hemp instead of other less natural alternatives has various health benefits, as plant proteins are free from saturated fat, can help maintain muscle mass, prevent blood vessel problems and have the added benefit of being an anti-inflammatory. Sarah Shimmons, Head of Marketing at Linwoods, explains: “There is an upward trend in hemp protein sales, as consumers who like to eat well choose it over whey, soya or other less healthy protein powder alternatives.”