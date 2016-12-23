Litmus Wines Unveils Sparkling Gin Drink

The Litmus Wines brand has introduced a ‘revolutionary’ new drink in the UK, which combines gin with a sparkling wine.

The 8.5% ABV Ginking is a pre-mixed sparkling beverage, combining gin with English wine and pure spring water. It is aimed at millennial generation partygoers and traditional yet adventurous gin drinkers.

The packaging pays homage to traditional British Victoriana-style gin cues, with pictures of the botanicals on the back label, in a 75cl sparkling wine bottle topped with cork and metal cage. The history of the brand is also highlighted in a fun, tongue-in-cheek story on the back label.