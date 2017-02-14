London Crisp Co Appoints Vinnie Jones As Brand Ambassador

The London Crisp Company has appointed Vinnie Jones, the ex-footballer and actor, as its Global Brand Ambassador.

The company also said Jones is the inspiration for their new Special Edition flavour – Salt & Vinnie-gar – which is the latest addition to its range of London-inspired snacks. As well as being the face of the new variant, Jones will also appear in advertising and promotional activities over the coming months.

Hand cooked in the heart of London from locally sourced potatoes, The London Crisp Company’s snacks are available at select Tesco, Asda, and Waitrose stores, as well as Selfridges Food Hall, Fullers Pubs and Percy Ingle Bakeries.

The brand noted: “Britain’s best loved hard-man is the perfect inspiration for the London Crisp Company’s classic flavour. Our Salt & Vinnie-gar crisps are a no-nonsense flavour with a classic crunch, and Vinnie’s links with London (he was born and raised in Watford, and had two playing spells with Wimbledon FC, and one with Queen’s Park Rangers), make him our ideal partner as we look to grow to expand internationally and become a major player in the UK Snack Market.”