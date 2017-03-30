Lurvill’s Delight Re-enters UK Adult Soft Drink Market After A Century

A botanical soda first made in 1896 and last seen in 1910 has been resurrected for sale in the UK.

Lurvill’s Delight is a craft-style botanical soda that was originally popular in Wales, created by twin brothers from the Rhondda Valley. Produced just a few miles away from the famous ‘Corona’ soft drinks factory, profits made from the drink were used to pay for 150 coal miners and their families to emigrate to the US.

The drink is now being made again in Wales (using Welsh spring water and bottled at source) by new owner Dave Steward, most recently the MD of Proximo Spirits UK (the distributor of Bushmills, Jose Cuervo, and The Kraken Rum). He has successfully overseen the launch and growth of other premium spirits such as Maker’s Mark bourbon, Wyborowa, and Zubrowka vodkas.

Lurvill’s contains only natural ingredients including rhubarb, nettle, dock leaves & juniper berry extract – and is free from artificial flavours, colours, preservatives and added sugar. It’s dry, gently sparkling, and contains just 66 calories per 330ml bottle (RRP £1.89).

Steward and his team have secured distribution deals in South Wales and the West of England, including with major drinks wholesaler Nectar Drinks. Steward said: “I’m delighted to have gained an early listing with Nectar, who I have worked with over the years on a number of premium brands and it’s great that they see the potential in adult soft drinks.”

He added: “Every spirit brand I’ve been involved with has shaken up established markets – Lurvill’s Delight is a brilliant adult soft drink and we’re looking forward to creating similar disruption with it. It’s great to have a drink that isn’t just ‘AN Other’ new soda or cola with no history – there’s an amazing heritage and some fantastic stories behind this one.”