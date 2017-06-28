Magners Serves Up New Formats

The Magners cider brand has introduced two new formats, aimed at the summer season.

The new formats – a 5L mini-keg (RRP £15) and a 330ml x12 can multi-pack (RRP £6.99) – are available from national retailers from late May. The keg holds five litres of Magners Reserve, a slightly higher ABV liquid than Magners Original (5.5% compared to 4.5%) based on the same recipe but with more flavour.

The launch coincides with the brand’s ‘Seize the Summer’ marketing campaign and comes as Magners Original is experiencing a 27.8% growth in volume.

Janette Murray, Magners Brand Manager, says: “Our new Magners Reserve 5L keg and 330ml can multi-pack present a great opportunity to drive volume with the brand. They’re designed to share with family and friends and are ideal for enjoying at BBQs, garden parties and special events all summer long and beyond.”