Mars Kicks Off Maltesers ‘Comic Relief’ Campaign

Mars Chocolate has launched a new campaign under its Maltesers brand, as it looks to raise £1m for Comic Relief on this year’s Red Nose Day.

The campaign, called #bakeamillion, encourages consumers to bake and upload a picture of their Red Nose Day dish to their social media channel of choice. For each photo uploaded, Maltesers will donate £5. The campaign will also see its Maltesers Singles, Pouches and Maltesers Teasers Single Bars carrying a flash stating “You Bake, We Donate £1million”.

Maltesers noted: “Since we started working together in 2011, the UK’s number one bitesize brand has raised £3.8m to help Comic Relief to transform people’s lives, right here in the UK and across Africa. We are once again calling on Britain’s home bakers to put on their aprons and have a laugh in the kitchen, all for a good cause.”