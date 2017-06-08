McGuigan Wines Secures New Asda Listing

McGuigan Wines has secured a new listing with Asda in the UK, which will see the retailer stock the 2016 vintage of its iconic Bin 9000 Semillon.

Having won the IWSC Semillon Trophy four times, Bin 9000 Semillon has become one of McGuigan’s most awarded varietals. The 2016 vintage (RRP £13.98) is now available at Asda stores nationwide and from its website.

Harvested from grapes grown in the Hunter Valley region, the 2016 vintage is described as “full of fruity gooseberry and lime flavours, with a crisp and zesty acidity that has a long lasting finish.” Chief winemaker Neil McGuigan said: “A fantastic wine we are really proud of, Bin 9000 Semillon has been an integral contributor to our award-winning success, and is an excellent example of why the Hunter Valley is world-renowned for its outstanding Semillon production.”