McVitie’s Extends Caramel Digestives Range With New Flavours

McVitie’s is extending its Digestives Caramel range with the introduction of two new flavours, as it looks to tap into the growing ‘Evening Treat’ consumption moment (currently making up 7% of all snacking occasions).

The new flavours – Banoffee Caramel, and Coffee Caramel – will be available 267g packs (RSP £1.50) across the grocery and convenience channels from May.  The new variants will feature modern packaging, as will the existing Chocolate Digestives Caramels range, and have a forecasted RSV of £7m.

Kerry Ownes, McVitie’s Marketing Director, commented: “We’re excited to launch two brand new and distinct flavours to our Digestives Caramel range to provide our consumers with more choice under a brand they know and love. We believe the new and improved packaging will really allow the product to stand out on-shelf.”

The launch will be supported by a PR and social media campaign.

 

