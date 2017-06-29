McVitie’s And Morrisons Link Up To Raise Money For Young Cancer Patients

McVitie’s is working with Morrisons to raise funds for the UK’s leading young persons’ cancer charity, CLIC Sargent.

From 28 June – 11 July, biscuit fans are being encouraged to buy any pack of McVitie’s biscuits from any Morrisons store with 5p from each pack sold going directly to CLIC Sargent. McVitie’s aims to raise £100,000 across the campaign.

Money raised through ‘Snack & Give Back’ will help CLIC Sargent support young patients and their families with the increased living expenses that can come with a cancer diagnosis. Funds will also go towards expanding the charity’s specialist nursing programme.

Laura Gamage, Shopper Marketing Manager at pladis, said: “CLIC Sargent helps young people living with cancer in so many ways, which is why we are delighted to work closely with them and Morrisons, in the hope to raise £100,000 for the invaluable work of their cancer care teams”

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Director of Income & Engagement for CLIC Sargent, added: “If our office is anything to go by, a lot of CLIC Sargent supporters love a cup of tea and a biscuit. It is brilliant to know that people will be able to pick up some biccies and help us fight for young lives struck by cancer.”