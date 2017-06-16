Meantime Brewing Brings ‘London Helles’ To Market

Meantime Brewing is launching its ‘London Helles’ Bavarian-style lager in the UK, at hand-picked outlets throughout the country.

The 4.2% ABV London Helles has been brewed using German Hallertau Blanc hops alongside Spalt Select hops, to give the beer its traditional slightly bitter finish. The lager is brewed similar to those from 19th century Germany.

Ciaran Giblin, Brewmaster at Meantime Brewing, says: “Our original Meantime Helles was one of our most popular beers since we started brewing it in 2004. With the traditional Helles balance between malt and hop flavours and aromas, this was a beer that kept people coming back for more. We know that beer fans are increasingly looking for a lager that offers something a little different, so now is the perfect time to bring our London Helles to the taps, and satisfy beer lovers’ thirst for a really tasty pint of beer.’

London Helles will be available at the following outlets: Marquis of Wellington, Bermondsey; Sir John Balcombe, Marylebone; The Hope, Farringdon; The Fox, Twickenham; The Smugglers Tavern, Warren Street; The Fat Walrus, New Cross; Three Tuns, Aldgate.