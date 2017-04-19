MiiRO Launches Vegan Ice Lollies

MiiRO, a Shoreditch-based startup, has announced the launch of a range of vegan ice cream lollies, aimed at shaking up the category.

The lollies contain frozen coconut milk, nuts, are sweetened with coconut sugar and Italian grapes, balanced by Himalayan pink salt and fortified with pea protein, and finally coated in a layer of raw cacao. The lollies contain no refined sugar, no preservatives or artificial flavourings, and are gluten free.

The range is available in three flavours – Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Hazelnut – as 70g single bars (RRP £2.49) or in packs of three (RRP £6.49).

Initial stockists include Whole Foods as well as delis, health food stores and cafés nationwide. Listings from Planet Organic and As Nature Intended will follow in May 2017.