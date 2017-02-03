Mizkan Expands Foodservice Offers From Branston, Sarson’s

Mizkan Euro has launched several of its table top condiments from the Branston and Sarson’s brands in sachet form, aimed at the foodservice and hospitality industry.

The new range includes Branston’s Brown sauce, Mayonnaise and Tomato Ketchup (10g), as well as Sarson’s Malt Vinegar (7g). Mizkan said the sachets are ideal for front-of-house and self-serve use, and are available in boxes of 200 units.

Lorna Kimberly, Head of Marketing at Mizkan, said: “We know there’s a lot of consumer love for our great British iconic brands for them so we’re really excited for Branston and Sarson’s to launch into the food service industry so consumers can enjoy these trusted and favourite condiments in the out of home dining arena. Restaurants that can give customers a variety of flavour options can enhance their dining experience and help ensure they leave their meal with a desire to return in the future. Modern dining habits show that consumers want great tasting accompaniments with their meals and I’m delighted that the Branston and Sarson’s brands will now be able to offer this!”