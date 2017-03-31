Morgenrot Captures Catalonia’s Cerveses La Pirata

Morgenrot has added Cerveses La Pirata, a Barcelona-based artisan brewery, to its stable of Spanish craft beers, following a successful launch of its unique range at the recent Craft Beer Rising.

The new selection offered by the UK importer includes Draught (30L key kegs) and Packaged (33cl x 24 bottle cases) variants. The Draught options include the 6% ABV Viakrucis (full-flavoured American IPA), and the 5% ABV Súria (gluten free American Pale Ale). The Packaged options include the Viakrucis IPA and Súria, as well as the 6% ABV Sansa (amber ale), 6.8% ABV Deep Inside (classic Porter), and the 11.2% ABV Black Bock (Russian Imperial Stout).

John Critchley, Morgenrot’s Commercial Director, said: “We searched the high seas looking for some unique craft breweries to join our growing portfolio and after dropping anchor in Barcelona discovered the artisan brewery La Pirata and their treasure trove of wonderful beers. After witnessing first-hand consumer feedback to the beers at Craft Beer Rising, we knew instantly that they had a place in this competitive UK craft beer market and we look forward to unleashing them on the rest of the country.”

Cerveses La Pirata was founded by a couple of home brew enthusiasts in 20012, with its first brewery opening in October 2015 in Súria, a small village 70km from Barcelona. It has won the National Award for the Best Brewery in Fira del Poblenou (Barcelona) twice, while also picking up a number of other awards including two bronzes at the Global Craft Beer Awards. It has also created crafty beers with the UK’s Brew By Numbers, Kaapse Brouwers of the Netherlands, and USA’s Against The Grain.

Josep Ramiro from La Pirata said: “The desire and commitment displayed by Morgenrot showed us that they were the right company to work with in the UK. They have fantastic links with the leading Spanish restaurants and also provide us with a platform to target the quality pub, restaurant and bar trade in the UK.”